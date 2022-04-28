Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.16

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

Kimberly-Clark has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Kimberly-Clark has a payout ratio of 67.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.5%.

KMB stock opened at $140.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

