Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Kimco Realty has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kimco Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 104.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.90.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.