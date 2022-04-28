Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.50.

Shares of KIM opened at $25.24 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

KIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.10.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,955,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,201,000 after purchasing an additional 177,529 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,027,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 130,166 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,181,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

