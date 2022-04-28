Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year.

KMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.01%.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

