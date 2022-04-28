Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on KMI. Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.
Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.95.
In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,883.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202 over the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $243,159,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after buying an additional 3,480,176 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 332,150.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,412,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,525,000 after buying an additional 3,411,180 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 155.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 421.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.
About Kinder Morgan (Get Rating)
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
