Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KMI. Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,883.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202 over the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $243,159,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after buying an additional 3,480,176 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 332,150.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,412,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,525,000 after buying an additional 3,411,180 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 155.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 421.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

