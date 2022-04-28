Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KGFHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($3.99) to GBX 255 ($3.25) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.42) to GBX 375 ($4.78) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingfisher has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.33.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. Kingfisher has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $10.76.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

