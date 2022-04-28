Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of KNBWY stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19. Kirin has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $21.15.
Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirin will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kirin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.
