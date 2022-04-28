KKR Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 50,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 807,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 49,435 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

