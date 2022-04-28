KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

KLAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.60.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $314.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.04. KLA has a 52-week low of $285.89 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in KLA by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,079,000 after acquiring an additional 96,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in KLA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after acquiring an additional 29,888 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in KLA by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,769,000 after acquiring an additional 160,475 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

