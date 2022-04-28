Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the March 31st total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $23.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.4683 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 35.66%.

ADRNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($34.95) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($32.80) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.26.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

