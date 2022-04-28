Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Down 65.4% in April

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the March 31st total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ADRNY stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $23.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($26.88) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.26.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

