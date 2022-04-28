Kontoor Brands (KTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Kontoor Brands to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.650-$4.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.65-4.75 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kontoor Brands to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of KTB stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.