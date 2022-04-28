Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,292,000 after buying an additional 1,261,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after buying an additional 1,787,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,605,000 after buying an additional 1,014,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,013,000 after buying an additional 101,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after buying an additional 1,600,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

