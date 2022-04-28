Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $114,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,854,115.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -774.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

