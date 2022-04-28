Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -774.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,682. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,008,000 after acquiring an additional 169,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3,559.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 448,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

