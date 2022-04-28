Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €105.43 ($113.36).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRN shares. Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($140.86) price objective on Krones in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on Krones in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($130.11) target price on Krones in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($125.81) target price on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

ETR:KRN opened at €71.65 ($77.04) on Thursday. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €67.50 ($72.58) and a fifty-two week high of €99.60 ($107.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €76.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €86.27.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

