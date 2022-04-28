Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $64.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.96. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5,072.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

