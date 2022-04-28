K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($35.48) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SDF. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($39.78) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.44) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.02 ($21.53).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €30.97 ($33.30) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.85. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €8.35 ($8.98) and a 52 week high of €36.45 ($39.19). The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.92.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

