K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Up 271.4% in April

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13.

Several research firms recently commented on KPLUY. Citigroup raised their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($18.60) in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank downgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €18.10 ($19.46) to €20.50 ($22.04) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

