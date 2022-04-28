KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Up 196.4% in April

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 196.4% from the March 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 930,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of KT by 57.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 237,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KT by 1.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,621,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,578,000 after acquiring an additional 60,436 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of KT by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,366,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,237,000 after acquiring an additional 51,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of KT by 177.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 425,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 271,762 shares in the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KT stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $13.88. 8,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,713. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. KT has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that KT will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

