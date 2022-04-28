Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target Raised to CHF 269

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 260 to CHF 269 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KHNGY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 290 to CHF 300 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.16. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 6.04%.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

