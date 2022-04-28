Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target Raised to CHF 300 at Morgan Stanley

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from CHF 290 to CHF 300 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

KHNGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 264 to CHF 260 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 330 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $246.60.

Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 6.04%.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

