Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KURA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.39. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $28.37.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

