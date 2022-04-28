Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Shares of KYOCY opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.48. Kyocera has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.07.

Kyocera ( OTCMKTS:KYOCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Analysts predict that Kyocera will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

