Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.25-$21.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $19.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.62.

NYSE LH opened at $253.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $245.98 and a 12 month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,321,000 after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

