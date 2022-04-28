L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the March 31st total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 68,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($163.44) to €155.00 ($166.67) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €185.00 ($198.92) to €187.00 ($201.08) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €173.00 ($186.02) to €177.00 ($190.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

AIQUY opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $36.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

