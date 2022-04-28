Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $73.27 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $102,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,521 shares of company stock worth $5,719,506. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,367,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

