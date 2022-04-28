Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Director Catherine P. Lego Purchases 1,736 Shares of Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LRCX stock opened at $456.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $514.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $449.50 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lam Research by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 621.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Lam Research by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.90.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

