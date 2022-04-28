Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.830-$4.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.83-4.90 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LAMR opened at $111.96 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $97.53 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 115.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

