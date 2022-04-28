Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given New GBX 678 Price Target at UBS Group

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 752 ($9.58) to GBX 678 ($8.64) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.20) to GBX 815 ($10.39) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lancashire from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 781 ($9.95) to GBX 731 ($9.32) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 514 ($6.55) to GBX 434 ($5.53) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $556.10.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of LCSHF opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. Lancashire has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.