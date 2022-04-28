Lancaster Colony (LANC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $154.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.24. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $201.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 140.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 57.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

