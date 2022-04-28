Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.44). Lannett posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2,250%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

LCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 99,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,420. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Lannett by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 71,364 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lannett by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,379,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Lannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LCI opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $25.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.14. Lannett has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $5.82.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

