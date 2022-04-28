Lannett (LCI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Lannett to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lannett to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LCI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,763. The company has a market cap of $26.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.14. Lannett has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 99,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,420. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lannett by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lannett in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Lannett in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Lannett in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lannett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

