Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,762 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,309,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

