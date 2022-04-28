Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Up 268.8% in April

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 268.8% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lasertec stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. Lasertec has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $62.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

