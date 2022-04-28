Latch (LTCH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Latch has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. On average, analysts expect Latch to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of LTCH stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. Latch has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $14.83.
LTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital cut Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.22.
Latch Company Profile (Get Rating)
Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latch (LTCH)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.