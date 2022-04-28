Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital lowered Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. Latch has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $14.83.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Latch will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTCH. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth approximately $38,967,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Latch by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Latch in the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Latch in the third quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

