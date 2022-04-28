Laureate Education (LAUR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Laureate Education to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. On average, analysts expect Laureate Education to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LAUR stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.83.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Laureate Education by 3,860.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Laureate Education by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Laureate Education by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Laureate Education by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Laureate Education (Get Rating)
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
