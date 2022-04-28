Laureate Education (LAUR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Laureate Education to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. On average, analysts expect Laureate Education to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LAUR stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $463,170.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Laureate Education by 3,860.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Laureate Education by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Laureate Education by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Laureate Education by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

