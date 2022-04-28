Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGI. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 33.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $241,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $314,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $324,000.

LGI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 66,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,825. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $22.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.1247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

