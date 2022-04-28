Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Lazard alerts:

LAZ stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. Lazard has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Lazard by 119.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

About Lazard (Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.