Lazydays (LAZY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Lazydays to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LAZY opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lazydays has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lazydays from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.
About Lazydays (Get Rating)
Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.
