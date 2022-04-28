Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Update

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the March 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LBUY opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Leafbuyer Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.16.

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

