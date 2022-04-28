Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW) Short Interest Update

Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the March 31st total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Learn CW Investment stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 940,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,391,000.

Get Learn CW Investment alerts:

NYSE LCW remained flat at $$9.92 during trading hours on Thursday. Learn CW Investment has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84.

Learn CW Investment Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Learn CW Investment Corporation is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Learn CW Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learn CW Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.