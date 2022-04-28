Lee Enterprises (LEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $202.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million.

Shares of NYSE:LEE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 61,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,539. Lee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.36.

LEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

