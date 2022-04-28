Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Update

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 588.6% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of LGGNY opened at $15.67 on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.8223 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

LGGNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.08) to GBX 330 ($4.21) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.84) to GBX 350 ($4.46) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.21) to GBX 329 ($4.19) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.75.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

