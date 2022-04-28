Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Update

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 588.6% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of LGGNY opened at $15.67 on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.8223 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Legal & General Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
