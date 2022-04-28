Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 0.16.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.45% and a negative net margin of 429.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 97,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 102,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

