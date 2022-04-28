Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $13.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.