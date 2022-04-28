Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the March 31st total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Leju stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 58,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,431. Leju has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.
About Leju (Get Rating)
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.
