LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

LMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $44.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $976.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth $257,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

