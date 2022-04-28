LendingTree (TREE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter. LendingTree has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LendingTree to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TREE opened at $83.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.48. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $82.46 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 185.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TREE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, March 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

